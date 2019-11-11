Tipperary Girl Guides blaze a trail to Croke Park

Eight Tipperary teenagers received the Trail Blazer National Guide Award – Irish Girl Guides’ highest award – at a special ceremony in Croke Park recently

Gillian O’Dwyer, Katelyn Cronin, Holly O’Grady and Rachel Barry of Cashel Guides, Lara Timoney O’Brien and Aoibheann Griffin of St Bridget Guides, Clonmel, and Caoimhe Sweeney and Abbie Doyle of Moyne Templetuohy Guides, were among 135 Irish Girl Guides (IGG) members who travelled from all corners of the country to receive the award and, with their guide leaders and families, celebrate reaching the pinnacle of guiding.

Each girl received a trail blazer gold pin from Irish Girl Guides president Maureen Murphy and a national guide award certificate from IGG chief commissioner Helen Concannon.

President Maureen Murphy said, “It is a privilege to be here to celebrate and acknowledge the achievements of our Trail Blazers who have all shown commitment in completing the challenges and, in doing so, putting your individual footprint on your tasks. You are inspirational, you will inspire younger members and take your learning and experiences gained into your communities and wider society.”

IGG’s honorary ambassador Dr Niamh Shaw said, “I want you to keep contributing your very best to everything you pursue in life because you are our future, Ireland's future. We can create any future we want if we dream big enough and work hard enough. I can already see that working hard comes easy to you all, so nothing can possibly stop you from becoming whatever you want in your life”.