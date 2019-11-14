Tipperary tradesmen come to the rescue again to help Warrior Princess Eve and her family

Tipperary tradesmen have come to the rescue again turning out in force to help a family whose daughter was born with a rare cancer.

The workmen and firms associated with the buildng trade have pooled resources to help parents Robbie and Sabrina Creamer to build a suitable living space for their daughter Eve.

Eve, known as the Warrior Princess, was born with a very rare skin condition called Congenital Melanocytic Naivi (CMN). This rare gene mutation meant more than half her body was covered in moles and birthmarks and six days later tests showed that this condition was also on her brain and spine.

Sabrina, a nurse at Limerick hospital and Robbie, a barber at the family business in Tipperary Town, feared the worst and after surgeries and further tests were told that Eve's condition was cancerous.

The volunteer tradesmen began building an extension at their home at Knockane near Emly last Friday morning.

“There was a huge turnout, everybody just wants to do everything they can to help the family. The response has been incredible” said Martin Barry who organised the response.

Martin experienced at first hand the powerful sense of community when tradesmen came to the assistance of his own family in August.

His brother Michael passed away in March leaving a wife, Sinead and three young children devastated. Volunteers came together to build a house Michael had planned but never managed to complete.

That build in Dundrum was taken on as part of the RTE DIYSOS series.

“The response to help out Sinead and the family was just amazing and a lot of the people involved wanted to do the same for Eve and her family when they realised the need was there” said Martin.

“Over the weekend we had about fifty people. We stripped out the existing cottage and laid the foundations for an extension. Everybody was just delighted to be involved” said Martin.

Martin said there was a huge desire out there to help the Creamer family.

“The situation with Eve (Go Fund Me) would just break your heart. There was absolutely no problem getting people on board. People just could not do enough” said Martin.

“I want to thank everybody helping out on this, to all the workers and all of the companies involved.

“Pat Ryan Corcoran was the first man to give a ring when he heard what we were doing for Eve, and had also been the first man to ring to help finish off Michael and Sinead's family house when our own brother passed away earlier this year with cancer. Pat is a neighbour and a really great guy. And always there to help when the chips are down.

Special thanks to Steven Brennan and his crew at Kirby's who worked night and day on Michael and Sinead's build and are now on board to help out Eve and her family. Steven and the great folk at Kilsaran Concrete. Ian Curtin at Curtin Scaffolding Limerick.McMahon's Builder provider's. Limerick.Pat Whelan and the good folk at Hands to Heart.

Helena Ryan our safety officer who keeping us on our toes. Michael Sheehan our main man on site.Ted Horan for the house plans.Catriona Jackman at Jackman Photography for their pics and video on the day.Thanks to the local shops that donated food to keep us fed over the build.And all the great trades folk who came out in great numbers to help us get started this weekend.Liam Barry at Cappawhite plant hire for their unbelievable support over the two builds” said Martin.

Appeal to Tipperary tradesmen to build family dream home