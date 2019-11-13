Third man appears in court charged with possession of weapon at Clonmel housing estate row

A third Clonmel man has appeared before a district court charged in connection with possessing a weapon at a row in a Clonmel housing estate last week.

Paul Ahearne of 113 Bianconi Drive, Clonmel appeared before Judge Terence Finn at Dungarvan District Court today (Wednesday, November 13).

He is charged with possession of a weapon at Bianconi Drive, Clonmel on Tuesday, November 5.

Judge Finn remanded him on bail to appear before Clonmel District Court sitting on February 4.

Two other Clonmel men, David Ahearne (35) of 113 Bianconi Drive, Clonmel and Gerard Greene (26) of 90 Bianconi Drive, Clonmel appeared before Judge Finn at Clonmel District Court yesterday (Tuesday) charged with committing the same offence at Bianconi Drive on November 5.

They too were remanded on bail to appear before Clonmel District Court on February 4.