Gardai seize firearms from Co. Tipperary gun holders who failed to renew their licences

Gardaí are reminding licensed firearms holders to keep their licences up-to-date following the seizure of a number of firearms in Co. Tipperary yesterday (Wednesday, November 13).

Gardaí seized the licenced firearms from three people in the county as their licence had expired. The renewal of a licensed firearm is required every three years by completing a Firearms Renewal Form (FCR) which is then submitted to the owner’s local Garda station.

Failure to renew your license will result in your firearm being seized and you may not be granted a new one in the future. It is the responsibility of the firearms holder to ensure their license is up-to-date.