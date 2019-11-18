Environmental campaigner to give talk on climate change in Clonmel Town Hall this Saturday  

A talk on climate change will be given by John Gibbons, an outspoken author, journalist and environmental campaigner in Clonmel's Town Hall at 4pm on Saturday, November 23.

The talk is titled "This is NOT an environmental crisis" and is billed as a "provocative yet inspiring look at climate breakdown and our response to its challenges".

The talk is being organised by SuirCan Community Forum and Clonmel Junction Arts Festival and is supported by the Local Authority Waters Programme.

Entry to the talk is free and all are welcome. Tickets to secure a place at the talk are available at Eventbrite.

To book your place log onto:

https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/this-is-not-an-environmental-crisis-tickets-79372913521