Christmas crafts launch at Acquired Brain Injury bookshop in Cashel

It was all hands on deck from last September in the South Tipperary Acquired Brain Injury (ABI) clubhouse when the dedicated group began their preparations for the Christmas period.

The group - all recovering from and living with an acquired brain injury - teamed up with Cher Quinlan, arts and craft facilitator with the South Tipperary Educational Training Board to produce bespoke Christmas candles, decorations and table centrepieces for the season ahead.

Speaking at the exhibition of their work this week, Marie Costigan and Vivian De Courcy, rehabilitation assistants with ABI, said, “with Cher’s help we were able to create different types of Christmas crafts and decorations. Each person in the clubhouse was able to contribute using their different skill set to the making of the crafts and each week we worked on different tasks.”

The crafts were demonstrated by Cher in easy to follow, practical steps and high quality decorations were produced.

The role of creative therapies in aiding rehabilitation following brain injury is well documented in research. Art and craft activities are shown help to lower stress levels, decrease depression and increase confidence.

During the project it became clear how team work and engaging in a creative process helped each individual through the promotion of positive wellbeing and increased concentration.

Some group members found out they had very strong creative skills that were hidden, even to themselves.

ABI Ireland South Tipperary would like to thank their teacher Cher Quinlan and TETB community education facilitator Veronica Crowe for her continued support which provides the clubhouse members with educational programmes to develop different skills and aid rehabilitation throughout the years.

The bespoke decorations and candles are available to purchase at the ABI bookshop, Main Street Cashel, which also stocks an excellent range of quality second hand books ideal for Christmas presents.