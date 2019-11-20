Cashel library hosts Vicky Phelan's promotion of her new book, Overcoming

The remarkable Vicky Phelan spoke to a packed audience in Cashel library on Thursday evening, November 14.

Everyone there was hugely impressed by her courage and strength.

Her interview with Tipp FM's Fran Curry ended with a standing ovation. Vicky's new book, Overcoming, is a powerful read. We are so delighted Vicky accepted our invitation and we wish her the very best.

Meanwhile, the Growing Imaginations literacy and art project is for adults with intellectual disabilities. Weekly workshops held over six months. Next meeting on November 20, from 2pm to 4pm. Call 062 63825.