Popular Tipperary bar Gerry Chawke's closes its doors for the final time

The end of an era was celebrated in Clonmel last Sunday night when Chawke’s, one of the country’s best-known and most popular pubs, and an institution in the town, closed its doors for the final time.

Proprietor Gerry Chawke and his wife Anne have retired after more than 50 years in business and the bar on the corner of Upper Gladstone Street and William Street has fallen silent, and is now empty.

A week-long series of events to mark its closure culminated in a final party on Sunday night. On an occasion tinged with emotion and nostalgia, customers and friends gathered to give Gerry and Anne a suitable send-off.

Well-known Dublin-based publican Charlie Chawke led the tributes to his brother, who purchased the bar in 1968 and which opened its doors in February 1969 to coincide with the National Coursing Meeting at Powerstown Park.

A cake was cut and songs were sung, including Limerick You’re A Lady in honour of Adare man Gerry and Anne, who is also from Limerick.

A cheer went up and the bar’s famous bell was rung for one of the last times when former barmen Steve Bannon and Dick Carroll went behind the bar on the final night.

Over the last half century Gerry Chawke’s has enjoyed a roaring trade, with a loyal and varied clientele.

It was also famous as a pit-stop for visitors from near and far, particularly around major sporting occasions and during election time, and over the years the craic and banter in the bar became the stuff of legend.

“I will miss it but it’s time to sit back and take a rest”, says Gerry, a larger than life character.

“We had some great years and some tough years too, but overall it was a great little corner pub. We have great memories, we had some lovely customers and never had any trouble.

“I had great fun meeting great people”.

Above - Cyril Bates and Mick O’Rourke enjoyed their last drinks in Chawke’s bar last Sunday night

One of the many visitors who dropped by to wish Gerry and Anne well last weekend was Tipperary County Council Cathaoirleach Michael Murphy and his wife Jess, who coincidentally had met in the bar 25 years ago almost to the day.

Presenting Gerry with a County Council tie, Cllr. Murphy praised him for the valuable contribution he had made to life in Clonmel and Tipperary over the last 50 years, particularly his support for charitable and sporting organisations in the town.

“What we did was what we should do. Anything we did we were glad to be able to do”, said Gerry.

“It was all for good causes and good sport. Clonmel was a better town then, not like today”, he said, adding that the amalgamation of South and North Tipperary County Councils had “ruined South Tipperary”.

Gerry was delighted when several former All-Ireland winning hurlers called last Wednesday night, including Tipperary’s Bobby Ryan and Donie O’Connell, Offaly’s Pat Delaney and Kilkenny’s Liam ‘Chunky’ O’Brien.

And he was also touched by the presentation made to him on Sunday night by local Gardaí, which he said was “a beautiful gesture”.

“I hate being gone for the coursing (the national meeting in February) but the body is slowing down and I wouldn’t be able for it”, he says.

Looking ahead to his retirement, he says “now we can take it handy”.

