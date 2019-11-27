Outrage as young Cahir scouts forced to endure horror train journey

Irish Rail entered the realms of Harry Potter territory on Saturday when forty five scouts from Cahir were treated in an appalling way.

The s couts did not have to find an invisible platform on Saturday but when they went searching for their pre booked and paid for seats their carriages were non -existent.

As a result forty five scouts, the majority aged from eight to eleven, had to sit on the floor from Heuston Station to Thurles.

“It was disgraceful, the kids were in a pile on a filthy floor on the ailses . Health and safety was out the window” said one of the scout leaders Tara Armitage.

“It was an horrific journey, it was not just us , there were so many people without seats. We went looking for our carriages F and G that the seats were booked on and they just were not there, it was unbelievable” she said.

“For some of these kids it was their first time on a train, they were all so excited but this experience just ruined the whole day, “ said another scout leader Aoife Collins.

The Cahir cub and scouts had paid €1,180 to pre book their seats for their day out prior to Christmas.

On the way up to Dublin the seats they had pre booked were occupied when they got on the train in Thurles.

“There was no hassle, people moved, we doubled up as some of the people sitting in the seats were elderly” said Tara.

It was on the way back that the journey turned into a nightmare for the group of 45 scouts and six leaders.

The scouts had spent a very enjoyable day in Dublin visiting museums and going on an urban walking tour trail.

“We had a lovely day out but the return trip destroyed the day” said Tara Armitage.

She said the scouts were piled on top of one another on the dirty floors, they were sitting on tables and blocking emergency exits.

“There were no food trolleys on the train because the aisles were full of people sitting down and standing. It was totally unacceptable.”

“It was horrible, the kids were very tired from the day, they were very upset by it all. We could not wait for another train as the parents were waiting in Thurles for the 5.05 from Heuston to return” said Aoife Collins.

Representatives of the Cahir scouts went to Thurles to seek a refund and look for an explanation for what happened on Monday morning but have not yet received any formal response from Irish Rail.

Following the incident Deputy Mattie McGrath called on the Minister for Transport, Shane Ross, to seek immediate explanations from the senior management at Irish Rail as to how the young scouts were left without any proper seating on a pre-booked train journey back from Dublin.

Deputy McGrath said scout leaders were outraged at the treatment and danger which the children were subjected to.

“The train was short the two carriages that the scouts had booked seats on.

“This meant that the children, were left sitting on the floor and on tables and under tables. These children and indeed the other passengers were exposed to serious levels of danger and that is entirely unacceptable.” said Deputy McGrath.

Cllr.Andy Moloney, at a meeting of Cashel,Tipperay hit out at Irish Rail for “ the disgraceful treatment of the local scouting group”

Cllr.Moloney pointed out to the meeting that the leaders had booked the train and their seats in good faith and at enormous cost and had been left sitting on the floors and in between carriages.

