Santa to turn on Carrick-on-Suir’s Christmas lights this weekend

Carrick-on-Suir's Christmas lights will be officially turned on by Santa this Saturday afternoon after Tipperary Co. Council gave a commitment to provide grant aid to assist the town's traders with financing the town's fairy lights.

Carrick-on-Suir River Rescue team will transport Santa in one of their rescue boats to Carrick-on-Suir's Main Street on Saturday afternoon to switch on the lights. The ceremony will take place outside the Carraig Hotel at 4.30pm.

Concerns were expressed at a recent Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District meeting that Carrick-on-Suir Business Association wouldn't be able to finance the town's Christmas lights this year unless the Council stepped in and gave them a "dig out".

The appeal from Cllr Kieran Bourke resulted in a meeting taking place between COSBA representatives and Carrick Municipal District administrator Martin Nolan to discuss the matter.

Following the meeting, COSBA issued a statement outlining that the Council agreed to "look favourably" on COSBA's request for grant aid to "help pay a significant amount of the costs in providing Christmas lights for Carrick-on-Suir this year”.

"While the costs continue to grow each year, COSBA is committed, in so far as possible, to facilitating the festive lighting and to promoting a shop local campaign," the statement concluded.