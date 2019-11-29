Four year driving ban imposed on motorist who tried to avoid Co. Tipperary garda checkpoint 

A motorist received a four-year driving ban and €600 fine at Cashel District Court for failing to provide a blood sample after being arrested by gardai operating a checkpoint in Cahir.

These penalties were imposed on delivery driver Tomasz Ciotucha of Mill Race, Abbey St., Cahir, who pleaded guilty at the court to failing to provide a blood sample at Cahir Garda Station on June 30.

Gda. Sgt. Carol O'Leary said gardai were operating a checkpoint at Avondale Court on the Tipperary Road in Cahir at 6.40pm on June 30 and saw a vehicle turn into the estate to avoid the checkpoint. The vehicle was stopped and the driver was arrested and taken to Cahir Garda Station where he refused to give a blood sample. Mr Ciotucha had two previous convictions for possessing illegal drugs and two convictions for road traffic offences.

Defence solicitor Aidan Leahy explained his client was required to provide a blood sample following a test in relation to intoxicants. A doctor was called and he was required to give a blood sample. His client failed to do this because of his fear of needles. He worked full-time as a delivery driver and was seeking a postponement of the driving disqualification. Judge Finn postponed the disqualification until February 29 next year.