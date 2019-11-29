Find out about free parking for Christmas shoppers in Carrick-on-Suir’s council owned car parks 

Parking will once again be free in Tipperary Co. Council car parks in Carrick-on-Suir on each of the four Saturdays before Christmas, starting this Saturday, November 30.

The other free parking Saturdays are December 7, 14 and 21.

The town's Council owned car parks are at Greenside, William Street, New Street and Strand Lane.

Normal charges will apply for on-street parking in New Street, Castle Street, Main Street, Kichkam Street, Town Wall Street and Sean Kelly Square.

Charges are necessary in these areas to ensure turn over of parking and traffic management.