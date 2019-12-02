Leading Tipperary Macra club celebrates its 60th anniversary in great style

Rathkeevin Macra na Feirme held their 60th anniversary dinner dance in Clonmel Park Hotel attended by over 150 people, including the junior minister for agriculture Andrew Doyle, national president of Macra na Feirme Thomas Duffy and local TDs and councillors.

It was great to see members of the past catching up with friends and meeting with present members of the club who are carrying on the tradition which began with them

Events like these don't just happen by chance without the support of the local community

Club chairperson Alannah Donaghy, Josephine Donaghy and Rose Nugent

The organising committee would like to thank the many local and national sponsors for their support, and especially Clonmel Credit Union who were main sponsors and the club was delighted that Bernie Lennon could speak on their behalf on the night.

The club was also delighted to welcome to the top table Mr and Mrs Peter O'Reilly of O'Reilly solicitors - Peter's father Tom was the first president of Rathkeevin Macra na Feirme and it is great that the relationship has lived on for 60 years.

Minister Doyle reminded everyone that he too had been a member of Macra in his native Wicklow and he commended Macra on the great work they do on many communities throughout the country and said it was a special achievement for Rathkeevin that the club has been in existence for 60 years.

Denis Mulcahy, Andrew Myles and John Mulcahy

National president Thomas Duffy said it was a remarkable achievement for Rathkeevin Macra to have remained in existence for 60 years and he hoped that Macra would flourish in many local communities in the years ahead

Club officer Eddie O'Donnell spoke highly of the many achievements of the members of the club throughout the years and he hoped the present and future generations would continue in the same manner.

Local parish priest Fr Peter Aherne had earlier celebrated mass for the deceased members of the club in Powerstown church

and was also a guest on the night.

Maria Hyland, Ciara Shine and Orlaith Morrissey

The most important people there were the 150 members of the more then 600 members in total who have been part of the club over the years. The club deeply appreciates the assistance of its past members in organising the event and promises to honour their work in the best way possible by keeping the club alive and prospering.

If interested in joining Rathkeevin Macra you can find them on Facebook or contact them on 085 1244717