From Guineys to Gucci - Tipperary scouts hold pop-up shop to raise vital funds for their den

Clonmel Scout Group is setting up a unique pop up shop at Larry O'Keeffe’s Auction Rooms this week to raise vital funds for its scout hall based at Sarsfield Street, Clonmel.

The Clonmel scouts were blown away by the generous donations and thrilled that many items have never been worn and countless with tags still on!

Top designer brands are included in this sale but will be selling at a fraction of the original RRP.

Items will be priced to sell quickly, so grab a bargain in Ladies sizes 4 – 22, handbags, shoes, accessories and a small selection of mens , kids, maternity and Christmas jumpers.

The added advantage of this fundraising event is that it also addresses our fashion carbon footprint, as this is an economic and eco-friendly way to refill your wardrobe.

The shop is open this Friday, Saturday and Sunday, December 6, 7 and 7 from 10am to 6pm

The pop up shop preview is this Thursday, December 5 from 7- 8pm

Admission: €5, first dibs on items plus inclusion in a raffle for a Radley handbag and other exciting prizes.

The shop is located at Larry O'Keeffe’s Auction Rooms, Davis Road, Clonmel.

.