Clonmel road works to be suspended for Christmas from this Friday

Road works on the bypass road in Clonmel will be suspended for the Christmas period from this Friday, December 6.

There have been traffic delays on the N24 since October when a major road improvement scheme started on Frank Drohan Road.

The resurfacing work stretches from the Cahir Road roundabout at Ballingarrane to the Moangarriff roundabout on the Waterford Road.

County Council Executive Engineer Gillian Flynn told a meeting of Clonmel Borough District that drainage works would continue but the work on the carriageway would be suspended from this Friday.

It’s expected to resume on January 6 and will continue until March.

District Mayor Garret Ahearn has said it’s important that commuters and shoppers wouldn’t be delayed on the road in the build-up to the busy Christmas season.

Cllr. Richie Molloy said that people were asking what was wrong with the road surface before the work started.

