Generous response to Motor Neurone Disease Association fundraisers in Cahir

The community of Cahir has come out with great understanding and generosity to show their support for people living with Motor Neurone Disease and their families.

Of the 397 people living with MND in Ireland, 16 of them are in Tipperary.

In Cahir two fundraising events for the IMNDA(Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association) were very well supported.

Cahir businessman John Cummins organised a coffee morning MND fundraiser which was held recently in Cahir Park Golf Club. There was a huge turnout and on the day €6,115 was raised.

“ The funds raised will be of great benefit to the people who sadly suffer from Motor Neurone Disease as the association, who received these funds, will use it to provide vital care and support to people living with MND and to their carers and families. The services this association provide include provision of specialised medical equipment, access to MND nurses, funding towards home care and counselling as well as towards the required research” said Mr Cummins.



John, whose friend Tim Shanahan is living with MND, thanked everybody who attended Cahir Golf Club for the coffee morning.

“We cannot be more grateful to all who came to show their support for this worthy cause”, he said.

Mr Cummins thanked Julie Connolly and volunteers, everyone who baked, sponsored prizes and gave personal donations to this worthy cause. Also to Cahir Park Golf Club and Keith McGuire for the use of their wonderful facilities.

Another fundraiser was held by John Reidy whose father Michael was diagnosed with MND sixteen years ago.

John ran the Cahir half marathon and was very grateful to his family, friends, the people of Cahir and the people in the motor trade where he works for their very generous support.

“The MND do absolutely fantastic work. MND rely on people like us and our communities for support. The families would be lost without their support. It would be very difficult for the families to cope without the assistance of the MND association” said John who raised €2,800 for MND.

Ciara Buckley, PR for the MND association, thanked the people of Cahir for being so generous in their support for the two events.

Ciara said the MND were dependent on people like John Cummins and John Reidy to organise fundraisers in communities.

She explained that events like the coffee morning and the half marathon were held all over the country for MND and provided 83% of the funding for the association .

“We need every penny raised at events like which were held inCahir and are held all over the country.

“These events raise awareness about the horrific disease and the life changing manner in which it affects the person living with Motor Neurone and their families” said Ciara Courtney.

This time of the year is very important for the IMNDA for fundraising.

The IMNDA asks people to remember people living with MND this Christmas by donating or purchasing their Christmas cards which can be found on imnda.ie.

“By purchasing these cards people can make a huge difference.

“ Help make a difference this Christmas for people living with MND. Thank you for all the continued support” said Ciara.

