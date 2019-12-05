Tipperary hosts a sensory friendly Santa grotto for children with special needs and autism

Christmas is a magical time of year with twinkling lights, festive songs on repeat and long queues of excited children eager to visit Santa.

However, everything that we may love about the Christmas period can be extremely overwhelming and often unbearable for someone who struggles with sensory input.

In recognition of this, St Mary's Choral Society in Clonmel have created a “sensory friendly” Santa adaptation of the usual Santa visit for visitors with special needs, autism or sensory processing difficulties.

The society volunteers have ample experience and training working with children and adults with special needs and Autism Spectrum Disorders.

This opportunity will give families a chance to be part of the Santa experience, an experience that perhaps many have had to forgo in the past.

Families can capture photos and memories, something that is quite often taken for granted.

Every child deserves the opportunity to experience a visit to Santa’s grotto and this is a chance for families to go beyond the constraints of autism and experience a Christmas tradition with their children that may not have been previously possible.

The Silent Santa’s Grotto will open its doors on Saturday, December 7 at 10am in the White Memorial Theatre in Clonmel.

The visits are by appointment only and spaces are very limited.

To book please contact 0873324372.

So help to make it a very special Christmas for all the children of Clonmel by availing of this silent grotto for those children with special needs and Autism Spectrum Disorders.