Tributes paid to retired Tipperary school principal Ethel Reynolds

Above - At a function to mark the retirement of Presentation Secondary School principal Ethel Reynolds were, seated, Roisin Hennessy, deputy principal; Ethel Reynolds, retired principal; Tom Reynolds and Michael O’Loughlin, principal. Standing, Anne Casey, Mairead Fennell, Claire Murphy, Marie McCarthy and Marie Lawlor - Picture: John Kelly

A very special occasion was held at Hotel Minella in Clonmel to celebrate the retirement of Ethel Reynolds, retired principal from the Presentation Secondary School, Clonmel.

Tributes were paid to Ethel by Michael O’Loughlin, principal.

The function was attended by the Presentation Sisters, Board of Management representatives and former and current teaching colleagues.

A presentation was also made to Mrs Reynolds by members of the student council.

Ethel Reynolds was appointed principal in September 1991.

She retired from her position last summer.

Mrs Reynolds thanked the Board of Management and her fellow colleagues for their warm tributes.

Ethel Reynolds is wished well in her retirement, and may she enjoy many years of happiness as she starts a new journey in her life.

