€5m contract signed for N24 Cahir to Limerick Junction road improvement scheme

Tipperary County Council is pleased to announce that Arup and Partners Ireland Ltd has been awarded the consultancy contract as technical advisors to carry out planning and design phases 1-4 of the N24 Cahir to Limerick Junction road improvement scheme which was identified in the National Development Plan 2018-2027.

The phases comprise planning and design, concept and feasibility, options selection, design and environmental evaluation and statutory processes. The consultancy contract is worth over €5m and will provide the design for this 30km scheme.

Funding for the scheme will be provided by Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII).

Cllr Michael Fitzgerald, Cathaoirleach of Tipperary Cahir Cashel municipal district said: “I welcome the news of the N24 Cahir to Limerick Junction road improvement scheme which is long overdue. The infrastructure will firstly improve the safety of the N24 and secondly reduce traffic times and provide economic benefits for the local citizens and businesses in Tipperary.”

Cllr Michael Murphy, Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council also welcomed the signing of the contract for technical consultancy services for the N24 Cahir to Limerick Junction road improvement scheme. “I am delighted that the scheme has been prioritised for Tipperary and that Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) will provide the funding for the N24 Cahir to Limerick Junction road improvement scheme.”

Joe MacGrath, chief executive, Tipperary County Council, said: “The Council has been working closely with Transport Infrastructure Ireland to advance this project and is delighted that the planning and design stage of this project is about to commence. This is a significant scheme for Tipperary and the surrounding region and will go some way to providing much needed high quality and safe connectivity between Tipperary and two of Ireland’s major cities.”