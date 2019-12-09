Tipperary student wins trip to Strasbourg in national Rotary youth leadership competition

Clonmel student Eoghan Ryan is off to the European parliament in Strasbourg thanks to his success in a major youth leadership event.

The Clonmel High School student impressed the judges at the regional final of Rotary's Euroscola competition to join 23 other students on the trip to the French city.

Eoghan had also won over the judges at the Clonmel Rotary Club final and returned to the club to brief the members on his success at the Athlone regional final and to thank them for the opportunities that the competition will bring him in the future.

As well as his visit to Strasbourg, Eoghan will also visit Dail Eireann and Stormont next March.

He was accompanied to Athlone by High School deputy principal Seamus Ryan and teacher Martina O'Reilly as well as Rotarian Lesley Connolly, chair of the Youth Services committee.