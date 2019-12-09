Tipperary firm Abbott turns the spotlight on STEM subjects

Abbott, the global healthcare company, hosted a special event at their vascular business in Clonmel that explored career opportunities that exist within the world of STEM (science, technology, engineering, math).

ASPIRE with ABBOTT brought together parents, teachers and students to hear from guest speakers, Abbott employees and patients whose lives have been impacted by innovative healthcare technologies.

The speakers included explorer and innovator Mark Pollock and Dr. Aoibhinn Ní Shúilleabháin, Assistant Professor at the UCD School of Mathematics and Statistics and a renowned science communicator.

In addition, Abbott employees based at the company’s vascular business in Clonmel also shared their personal experiences in STEM-related roles.

Dr. Aoibhinn Ní Shúilleabháin

This included their career journeys, the range of opportunities that they have taken, their current roles and what it is like to work in a global healthcare company.

Daragh Fallon, CSR and Communications Manager for Abbott, shared the vision behind ASPIRE with Abbott:

"As a global health technology company that recruits world-class scientists and engineers, we know that young people are a critical factor in solving the world's biggest problems with smart, imaginative thinking.

"The world of STEM can feel daunting for both young people and their families, particularly if it is unfamiliar. ASPIRE with ABBOTT aims to provide a creative experience that encourages young people to engage in STEM.

“The event focused on topics such as the importance of subject choice, the future of work and how to build a pathway to third-level education and beyond.

“This event is part of our wider commitment to support our communities across Ireland.

“Last year our employees delivered more than 7,000 volunteer hours to good causes across the country.

“We are passionate about supporting young people and education, and this is the focus of much of our community work."

Throughout November, Abbott hosted events nationwide that aimed to engage more than 1,000 children, parents and teachers including two previous ASPIRE with ABBOTT events in Sligo and Longford.