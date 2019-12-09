Tipperary house with a former shop and post office on the market

Power & Walsh bring a single storey house in Moyglass, Fethard to the market.

111 sq m/1195 sq ft approx in size, this semi detached property comprises of a single storey residence with a former shop/post office attached.

The single storey residence has been well maintained over the years and comprises of three bedrooms. The former shop/post office is a very spacious room and is suitable for conversion to a further bedroom, study or playroom.

Externally, this residence features south facing rear garden with sheds and has a side entrance for a car.

The property is located in the village of Moyglass close to all amenities including school, church and the village pub is next door. Killenaule is located only 5km from Moyglass village, Fethard 7km, Cashel 14km and Clonmel 21km approx.

The BER rating is G.

For further information, contact selling agents, Power & Walsh, 6 Market Street, Clonmel on 052 6170720 or email info@powerwalsh.ie PSRA No. 001862.