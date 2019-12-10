Carrick-on-Suir Library hosts Christmas Family Day 

A Christmas Family Day takes place at Carrick-on-Suir Library this Wednesday, December 11 from 2.30pm to 5pm.

There will be a Christmas story time with Pat from 2.30pm to 3.30pm, Christmas crafts with Yulia from 3.30pm to 4.30pm (booking essential), Christmas films screened from 3pm-5pm and a selection of food from around the world will be available to taste from 4.30pm – 5pm.

Telephone the library at (051) 640591 to book or for further information.