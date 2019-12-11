Jigsaw to open in Tipperary next year and has plans for outreach centres

Mental health services for young people in Tipperary are to get a boost next year when Jigsaw opens its headquarters in Thurles.

The national agency caters for those aged between 12 and 25, and it was announced last month that it would open its Premier County offices in the cathedral town.

During a presentation to Tipperary county councillors at their December meeting this Monday, regional services manager for the South Alexandra O’Keeffe revealed that the facility will open by the end of next March.

Following concerns raised by councillors about the lack of public transport to get to Thurles from areas such as Nenagh, Clonmel and Carrick-on-Suir, she said that they were looking at opening outreach centres in Nenagh and Clonmel by the end of 2020. Other outreach centres may follow.

Ms O’Keeffe said that Jigsaw’s three priorities were to deliver services, strenghten communities through education, training and partneship, and influence changes and make mental health part of local policy and conversation.

Her colleague Jason Smith revealed to the meeting that the five most likely issues to affect young people were low mood, stress, sleep deprivation, family issues and thoughts of self-hurt.

Levels peak between 14 and 17 years, dropping off as people reach around 25 years of age.

The councillors were told that the agency’s next steps in Tipperary would be to secure a premises, recruit staff, continue to network and publicise their facilities and then have a formal launch.

Mr Smith said that services were already available online.

Ms O’Keeffe told councillors that they planned to open for longer hours on Tuedays and Thursday to facilitate people. When they have trained personnel, they will attend the outreach centres.

“We will be driving on to make sure we link with all agencies,” she said.

Director of services Pat Slattery said that as well as opening in Thurles, Jigsaw will work with Rural Link.

The addition of Jigsaw to mental health services in the county was welcomed by Tipperary County Council leas-chathaoirleach Cllr Seamus Hanafin.

“There is a lack of mental health services in our county and I wish you well,” he said.

Cllr Hanafin pointed out that if you don’t eat right, sleep right or be active, it was hard to keep your mental health right.

Cllr Jim Ryan said that as a parent of two young children he was aware of the pressures they faced. He had concerns around social media and where it might lead.

The issue of access because of a lack of public transport was raised byCllr Maureen McGrath and Cllr David Dunne,, who said Tipperary was “crying out for services”.

The advent of Jigsaw was “fantastic news”, according to Cllr Kieran Bourke. “Services are non-existent in that age group. There is no place here for people who need to be hospitalised.”