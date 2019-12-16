Attractive three bedroom home in Clonmel on the market

Power & Walsh present an attractive three bedroom semi detached residence at 5 Oak Crescent, Ard na Sidhe, Clonmel for sale.

Built approximately 14 years ago, this house is in excellent condition throughout and creates a home of style, comfort and accessibility.

It is not far from the town centre and within walking distance of the Boston Scientific and Abbott Vascular factories.

The current owner has the rear garden laid out suitable for growing vegetables and herbs.

This property will appeal to a wide range of potential purchasers.

The BER rating is C3.

Viewing is highly recommended. Contact Power & Walsh, 6 Market Street, Clonmel on 052 6170720 or email info@powerwalsh.ie PSRA No. 001862.