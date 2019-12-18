FARMING

Farmers urged to attend South Tipperary IFA executive meeting this Wednesday night

KEY SPEAKERS TO ATTEND

South Tipperary IFA chairperson Erica O'Keeffe

Erica O’Keeffe, South Tipperary IFA chairperson is encouraging members to attend South Tipperary Executive Meeting on this Wednesday, December 18 in Cahir House Hotel at 8pm.

Guest speakers include Ger Sweeney, Personal Alarms, and Jason Whitty, Finance Ireland, who  will discuss Milk Flex Loan. 

Erica would  like to wish all farm families a happy, safe and peaceful Christmas.