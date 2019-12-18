Farmers urged to attend South Tipperary IFA executive meeting this Wednesday night

Erica O’Keeffe, South Tipperary IFA chairperson is encouraging members to attend South Tipperary Executive Meeting on this Wednesday, December 18 in Cahir House Hotel at 8pm.

Guest speakers include Ger Sweeney, Personal Alarms, and Jason Whitty, Finance Ireland, who will discuss Milk Flex Loan.

Erica would like to wish all farm families a happy, safe and peaceful Christmas.