‘One pair of hands’ exhibition now at Cashel library

The One Pair of Hands exhibition showing now at the Cashel Library features a collection by Jan Ross-Gamm and Suzie Ross-Gamm.

Jan is exhibiting a variety of needle-crafted original soft toys, gifts and cushions as well as framed drawings and watercolours. Illustrator Jan draws directly onto fabrics to create original images in embroidery silk, each one different, unique and crafted by One Pair of Hands.

Fun exhibits include McGinty the leprechaun who will be handing out chocolate coins from his crock of gold to lucky kids right up to the end of December when the exhibition draws to a close.

Exhibiting alongside Jan is her daughter Suzie Ross-Gamm, showing a collection that includes outstanding original paintings and drawings and a limited number of prints. Her pictures showcase her considerable skills with pencil and paints.

One Pair of Hands is at the Cashel Library throughout January.

