Irish Water in the dock as problems with Tipperary water supply continue

Irish Water has been accused of “a serious lack of responsibility” regarding the current and future water supply for Clonmel.

The accusation was made by Cllr. Pat English at a meeting of Clonmel Borough District.

He said those areas supplied by the Poulavanogue plant had their display disrupted on a regular basis in recent months.

There seemed to be a policy shift on the part of Irish Water to close down the Poulavanogue plant whenever heavy rain was forecast, and that was happening almost on a weekly basis.

The Poulavanogue and Glenary plants had served the town well for many years.

Doubts had also been cast on Irish Water’s plans to take water from the river for the town’s future supply.

Cllr. English said that Tipperary Council needed to sit down and discuss these issues with Irish Water.

Cllr. Michael Murphy agreed that the Poulavanogue plant was being shut down on a weekly basis.

Despite suggestions in the past about creating boreholes to augment the supply there didn’t seem to be a Plan B.

He said that the residents of Coleville Road and Coleville Avenue had been affected by the latest issues affecting Poulavanogue.

Cllr. Siobhan Ambrose said the water supply had been turned off last week because maintenance work was taking place but people weren’t notified.

This was especially difficult if you had a house full of children and food needed to be cooked, toilets flushed and showers taken.

