Sensory Santa grotto at South Tipperary Arts Centre proves a huge success

The third annual Sensory Santa’s Grotto at South Tipperary Arts Centre on Saturday, December 21 was a great success with visits for children and their families for whom a regular grotto could be overwhelming.

The idea was the brainchild of Sally Wilson, who saw a documentary about a special Santa grotto in Galway for children with sensory difficulties and was inspired to recreate it in Clonmel.

Elke Wilson, Sally’s mother, is a tutor at the Arts Centre and they decided to host the Grotto there on the Saturday before Christmas.

This has become an annual tradition, with many families and groups returning every year. “Santa was amazing and we loved every minute of it” commented one parent. “We hadn’t been able to do a Santa visit before so it’s really special for us”.

The Arts Centre would like to thank Elke and Sally as well as art therapist Lyn Mather for their time in the weeks running up to the event as they transformed the Arts Centre studio into a winter wonderland, complete with sleigh and igloo.

Thanks to Woodies and The Coachman for helping with the decorations, and to the elves Honour, Cliona, Eimear and Mary for making sure everything went smoothly.