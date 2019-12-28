Tipperary man fined for trespassing in house in neighbouring parish

A Ballingarry man was fined €400 at Cashel Court for trespassing on a house in Killenaule from which two cartons of cigarettes went missing.

Peter Tobin of Grawn, Ballingarry received the fine after he pleaded guilty to entering 4 Boherlug, Cashel Road, Killenaule as a trespasser on August 20.

Sgt. Carol O'Leary said it was alleged that at 2.20am on this date Mr Tobin entered this address through the unlocked front door. One of the occupants saw him leaving the house.

The court heard the complainant maintained the cigarettes were in the press under the sink when she went to bed and weren't there when she got up.

Sgt. O'Leary said Mr Tobin admitted to being in the house uninvited.

Thirty-nine of his 47 previous convictions were for public order offences and he also had a number of theft convictions, she added.

Defence solicitor Aidan Leahy said his client admitted trespassing in the house but denied removing anything from the property.

The solicitor pointed out that Mr Tobin pleaded guilty at an early stage to the offence.

Judge Finn expressed surprise that there were two ladies in this house and the door was left unlocked before imposing the €400 fine.

The Judge also fined Mr Tobin €150 for being drunk and a danger to himself and others at Castlequarter, Killenaule on December 9.