Tipperary man drove his mother's car without insurance

A 20 year-old Ballingarry man, who stopped the car he was driving just before a checkpoint in Killenaule, hadn't insurance or a driving licence when gardai approached him, Cashel Court heard.

The Toyota Avensis ended up being seized by the gardai and the driver, James Hutchinson of Burnchurch, Killenaule received a two-year driving ban, fines totalling €450 and a driving licence endorsement.

Mr Hutchinson pleaded guilty to committing these driving offences at River Street, Killenaule on November 5, 2018.

Sgt. Carol O'Leary said when gardai approached Mr Hutchinson after he pulled up just short of the checkpoint he told them he hadn't a licence or insurance. Mr Hutchinson hadn't any previous convictions.

Defence solicitor Aidan Leahy explained that his client received a call about an incident and took his mother's vehicle to go to the incident.