Clonmel Rotary Club's remembrance tree raises €8,500 for South Tipperary Hospice

There was an overwhelming response from the people of Clonmel and visitors to the town to Clonmel Rotary Club’s fundraising remembrance tree in the lead-up to Christmas.

The annual event is in aid of South Tipperary Hospice and the club is now in a position to make a donation of €8,500 to the deserving charity.

Club president Terry Stafford thanked all those who contributed. He paid glowing tribute to the work of Hospice and remarked that the response from the public reflected the high esteem in which it was held.

“This was wonderful generosity from the people of Clonmel and shows just how much the work of Hospice is appreciated”, he said

The club had remembrance trees in O’Connell Street and at Dunnes Stores in Oakville and Davis Road where members of the public remembered loved ones by writing a message on a ribbon that was then attached to the trees. A contribution was also made to Hospice.

All the ribbons were then blessed at mass in Ss Peter and Paul’s Church on Sunday morning.

Project chairman Michael O’Malley was also delighted with the generous response of the public and paid tribute to all those who manned the trees for five days in the lead-up to Christmas. He thanked the Rotary members and their families, friends, volunteers and members of South Tipperary Hospice.

The proceeds of the fundraiser will be presented to Hospice at a Rotary lunch in the coming weeks.