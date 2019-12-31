Tipperary eco-congregation receives certification

A newly formed ecumenical group, Eco-Congregation Cloughjordan, comprising the Catholic Church, Church of Ireland and Methodist congregation, received certificates before Christmas marking their commitment to work together and link environmental issues and Christian faith.

Eco-Congregation Ireland are members of Eco-Congregation Ireland (ECI), a project of the Irish Inter-Church Meeting.

ECI encourages parishes and faith communities to take steps in four areas to become more environmentally aware and eco-friendly.

These focus on issues that are practical, spiritual, community focused and global.

The Cloughjordan initiative is only the second ecumenical eco-congregation initiative in Ireland and is the first to have three churches working together.

There are plans to have various events during 2020 (including a community event with speakers from Fairtrade Ireland) and other shared initiatives. These events will focus on many issues allow for an application for full Eco-Congregation Certification by the end of 2020.