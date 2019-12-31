Environment
Tipperary eco-congregation receives certification
Cloughjordan's three churches working together
Receiving the eco-congregation certificates, Fr Pat Greed of SS Michael and John; Rev Terry Mitchell of St Kieran’s and Rev Steven Foster of the Methodist Church in Cloughjordan
A newly formed ecumenical group, Eco-Congregation Cloughjordan, comprising the Catholic Church, Church of Ireland and Methodist congregation, received certificates before Christmas marking their commitment to work together and link environmental issues and Christian faith.
Eco-Congregation Ireland are members of Eco-Congregation Ireland (ECI), a project of the Irish Inter-Church Meeting.
ECI encourages parishes and faith communities to take steps in four areas to become more environmentally aware and eco-friendly.
These focus on issues that are practical, spiritual, community focused and global.
The Cloughjordan initiative is only the second ecumenical eco-congregation initiative in Ireland and is the first to have three churches working together.
There are plans to have various events during 2020 (including a community event with speakers from Fairtrade Ireland) and other shared initiatives. These events will focus on many issues allow for an application for full Eco-Congregation Certification by the end of 2020.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on