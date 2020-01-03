Call for entries to Garda Youth Awards is made

Tipperary Gardaí, in association with Supermac’s, are delighted to announce the 2020 Tipperary Garda Youth Awards.

The awards celebrate outstanding young people between the ages of 13 and 21 years. Tipperary Gardaí, along with Supermac’s, recognise that the good work being done by young people in every community throughout the county should be awarded.

Awards will be considered for nominated young people who, by their activities, make their communities a better place to live. A judging panel will adjudicate and decide the recipients.

The members of the judging panel for these awards include Mr Brendan Cummins (former Tipperary Hurler), Mr Gerard O’Brien, (Circuit Court Judge), and Mr Henry Healy, (Supermac’s).

Application forms will be available at the following Garda Stations: Thurles, Nenagh, Clonmel, Cahir and Tipperary or by downloading the form at www.garda.ie.

The deadline for receipt of applications is Friday January 10, 2020 at 12 midnight. The Judging panel will adjudicate on the applications and determine the final award winners who will be notified in writing by the Chairperson on or before the February 1, 2020.

The awards ceremony will take place at the Garda College, Templemore on a date to be confirmed.

Supermac’s MD, Pat McDonagh, said “Supermac’s is delighted to support the Tipperary Garda Youth Awards. We come into contact with thousands of young people on a daily basis in Supermac’s outlets and see many examples of social awareness and considerate behaviour among them. Supermac’s appreciates the opportunity to work closely with the Gardaí on such a constructive and vital project which promotes pride and awareness among young people.”