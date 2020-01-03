Tipperary man fined €700 for drugs and no insurance offences

A 28 year-old man received fines totalling €700 at Cashel District Court for possessing cocaine and driving without insurance cover on two separate occasions.

Judge Terence Finn fined painter/decorator John Bergin with an address in Goatenbridge, Ardfinnan €400 for possessing an illegal drug at Knockballiniry, Goatenbridge on April 6, 2018 and €300 for driving without insurance at Kilcommon, Cahir on March 18, 2019.

He pleaded guilty to both offences.

Sgt. Carol O'Leary outlined that Gda. Michael Cussen attended a premises in the Ardfinnan area on April 6, 2018 and found €100 worth of cocaine in a bedroom.

Mr Bergin co-operated with the gardai during the search and showed Gda. Cussen the location of the drug.

On March 18 last year, Sgt. O'Leary said Gda. Jamie Ryan stopped the Ford Fiesta vehicle Mr Bergin was driving when his attention was drawn to it while on mobile patrol at Kilcommon, Cahir.

Defence solicitor Colin Morrissey said Mr Bergin apologised for the drugs offence but instructed him that he doesn't have a drugs abuse problem.

He explained there were a “peculiar set of circumstances” in relation to the insurance offence.

His client had log books for two cars. He put parts from one vehicle into the Ford Fiesta he was driving when stopped by Gda. Ryan.

When he was insuring the Ford Fiesta he mistakenly gave the insurance company the car registration number of the other car.

He still had this other car. It was on his property but not being driving.

Judge Finn decided not to impose a driving licence disqualification on Mr Bergin in view of the explanation given by Mr Morrissey.