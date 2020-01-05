Tipperary man to pay €500 to court poor box to avoid drugs conviction

A 26 year-old farm relief worker caught with €100 worth of cannabis herb while in a car in Cahir, has been given a chance by a judge to avoid a conviction for drugs possession.

Judge Terence Finn invited Christopher Jones of 1 Sraid na gCuach, Cahir to make a €500 donation to Cashel District Court's poor box after the defendant pleaded guilty to possessing the illegal drug at Sraid na gCuach, Upper Abbey Street, Cahir on May 10, 2018.

Sgt. Carol O'Leary said Gda. Michael Cussen saw the driver of a vehicle acting suspiciously on this street at 10pm on this date. The garda spoke to the motorist and carried out a search under the Misuse of Drugs Act and found the cannabis herb in the passenger door. Mr Jones hadn't any previous convictions, the sergeant added.

Solicitor Colin Morrissey said his client got extremely nervous when he saw the garda that night. He had some cannabis for recreational use for a period but has stopped using the drug.

The solicitor appealed to Judge Finn to leave his client without a criminal record.

After Sgt. O'Leary assured the judge the gardai hadn't any concerns about Mr Jones, Judge Finn adjourned the case to Cashel Court sitting of February 13 for payment of the court poor box donation.