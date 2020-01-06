Senior citizens party in Halla na Féile, Cashel, on January 19

This year’s senior citizens party will take place in Halla na Feile on Sunday, January 19 at 1.30pm.

Organised by the Cashel Lions Club it is open to all senior citizens in Cashel and surrounding areas.

Invitations will be distributed this week and if you haven’t received one already, you should contact Paddy Downey, 087-2460308, or any member of the Cashel Lions club.

The party is a very popular event which commences with a reception on arrival and is followed by a meal and a dance with music supplied by Eddie Golden of Golden Sound.

During the dance, there will be a plentiful supply of spot prizes. Last year over 200 attended and the Lions hope that an equal number will attend on this occasion.