For sale - superb Tipperary home on landscaped site

Lavally Upper, Clerihan, Clonmel is a superb architecturally designed spacious and bright four bedroom (three ensuites) family home in absolute showroom condition throughout.

On a landscaped site of C. four acres in this most scenic and convenient of locations, just 4km from Clerihan Village and 11km from Clonmel, with the benefit of a large detached 3 span shed of C. 140 sq.m.

The property is extremely private and is accessed via electric gates with formal gardens to front.

AMV €400,000 contact REA Stokes & Quirke on 052 6121788