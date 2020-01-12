Carrick-on-Suir Cringefest disco raised €4670 for local charities 

The annual Christmas Cringefest disco in the Carraig Hotel on December 28 raised €4670 for two local charities.

The proceeds of the charity night, organised by Carrick-on-Suir DJ Dermot Mansfield, were presented to representatives of one the benefiting causes - Carrick-on-Suir Meals Assistance Service - last Saturday, January 4.

Teresa Corcoran and Debbie Stewart-Cooney of Carrick-on-Suir Meals Assistance Service was presented with a €3000 cheque and the second beneficiary, Cuan Saor Women's Refuge in Clonmel will receive €1670. Ms Corcoran and Ms Stewart-Cooney were thrilled with the donation and thanked Dermot for choosing the service as one of the beneficiaries of the charity event.

They also thanked Carraig Hotel proprietor Paul Norris and his staff for all their help and generosity and to everyone in Carrick-on-Suir and environs, who attended the Cringefest.

Cringefest, the disco featuring old and new songs we all pretend to hate, but secretly love will take place again next Christmas.

’If anyone needs assistance or knows of anyone who would benefit from the Meals Assistance Service, please contact Rose McGrath, liaison officer at: (083) 833 9236 or Debbie Stewart-Cooney at: (087) 180 9073.