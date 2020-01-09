Tipperary property - well maintained Clonmel home for sale

90 Glenoaks Walk, Glenconnor, Clonmel is an outstanding and well maintained three bed family home that will appeal to first time buyers and investors alike.

This spacious residence is in excellent condition throughout.

Accommodation includes entrance hall, sitting room with gas fire and bay window, guest WC, large Kitchen/Diner with double PVC doors leading to patio area and good sized mature rear garden with side entrance.

AMV: €160,000. Contact REA Stokes & Quirke on 052 6121788