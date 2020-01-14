2020 will be a special year for Age Friendly Roscrea

2020 will be a very special year for our organisation and its progress and sustainability going forward, we have been granted funding to draw up our five-year strategy.

This will be done in conjunction with the local authority initiative called Roscrea Age Friendly Town Strategy.

This work starts immediately and we invite and welcome your support as we determine our future.

Courthouse Activities

The Rosie Greys choir continue to meet on Wednesday afternoons at 3pm.

This is an informal inclusive and fun group for people who enjoy singing. Throughout the year the Rosies sing at a number of get togethers, go on some outings and trips to concerts.

At present the Rosies are putting together a songbook of all the singalong songs they enjoy and are preparing a select programme of the compositions of that great Irish composer Percy French, who died 100 years ago this month.

This programme will be performed in the Courthouse in March.

The Thursday Club meets on Thursday afternoons from 2pm to 4pm.

This is a drop in club where anything goes: lots of tea and chat, discussion and advice, a few yarns, a quiz and a song or two.

Starting on Tuesday, January 21, our writing group reassembles.

Reflecting the style of the group it will now be tagged the Yarn Spinners and Scribblers.

What about all those memories and stories of our parents and grandparents that we regret not recording, that our grandchildren will hopefully enjoy and wonder at our life stories - life before showers, mobile phones, microwaves, not to mention running water and electricity. Come along on Tuesday January 21 at 11am.

On Wednesday, January 22, the Craft Class will get together at 11 am.

Last season many of you made stools, this season the group will decide which crafts they want to pursue so come along on Wednesday mornings.

Mary O’Connor will be the facilitator for both scribblers and crafters.

Classes are essentially free but we ask for a €2 donation per session to cover overheads.

Senior Alerts

Nearly 200 alarms have been installed since Age Friendly Roscrea started processing applications.

It is a very easy process, no charge for first year and should you need it, it is priceless.

Just call 0505 22550 or call to the Courthouse Tuesday to Thursday from 10am to 5pm.