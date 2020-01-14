Boil water notice lifted for some consumers at Tipperary water scheme

Irish Water in partnership with Tipperary County Council and following consultation with the HSE has lifted the Boil Water Notice for a population of approximately 40 properties in the Galtee Regional Water Supply between Tipperary Town and Kilfeacle.

However, the Boil Water Notice which has been in place since October 31, 2019 remains in place on the second section of mains from Kilfeacle to Golden pending completion of remedial works and receipt of satisfactory monitoring results.

It has been possible to lift the restriction in this specific area following the completion of remedial works (installation of booster chlorination and water mains scouring), receipt of satisfactory monitoring results and after consultation with the HSE.

Irish Water’s drinking water and operational experts will continue to work with Tipperary County Council on the issue and will consult with the HSE to lift the Boil Water Notice for the remaining section of water main as quickly and as safely as possible.

The Boil Water Notice was put in place for part of the Galtee Regional water supply due to depleted chlorine levels in part of the network.

Duane O'Brien, Irish Water's operations lead for Co Tipperary, says: "We fully appreciate the difficulty and inconvenience that a Boil Water Notice causes in the community. While we are pleased to be in a position to lift the notice for approximately 40 affected properties between Tipperary Town and Kilfeakle, it is important to stress that the Boil Water Notice remains in place for approximately 120 properties along the section of water main between Kilfeakle and Golden.

"We would like to assure people in this area that we are working to resolve the issue and restore a normal water supply as quickly as possible.

"We wish to thank the community for their ongoing patience and cooperation while we work to resolve this issue for those remaining on the Boil Water Notice. Irish Water’s priority is the provision of safe, clean drinking water and safeguarding that water supply for the future is a vital focus."

Updates are available on the Water Supply Updates section on our website, on Twitter @IWCare and via our customer care helpline open 24/7 on 1850 278 278. A map can be viewed on the Irish Water website at https://www.water.ie/water-supply/supply-and-service-update/.