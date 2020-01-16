Meet the Tipperary candidates: Joe Hannigan, Independent

Q: What do you think will be the main issues coming up on the doorsteps in Tipperary now that the election campaign is under way?

A Health, climate change, agriculture, housing and the division between rural Ireland and the greater Dublin area. The common theme between all these issues is the concern people have about their future and the future of their children. That is why it is so important that I’m elected because I care about the people of Tipperary, I understand their concerns and I will fight on their behalf to address these issues.

Q: What should be the key local priorities for the Tipperary constituency in the next Dáil?

A: Solve the A&E crisis, ensure the creation of quality employment opportunities in the population centres of the county and ensure that the agricultural sector prospers in an environmentally and economically sustainable fashion.

Q: Why should people vote for you?

A: I have served my apprenticeship as a councillor, I have been chairman and a member of numerous sporting and community organisations all over Tipperary and have consistently headed the poll at local elections. I am in constant touch with all sections of our electorate and have a distinguished track record in resolving their issues. I have the passion, energy and drive to make things happen.

Q: If you had the power to make one big thing happen, locally or nationally, what would it be?

A: Absolutely no doubt, to solve the A&E crisis: Imagine never again hearing the phrase “waiting on trolleys” in news reports. A radical new approach is required, as clearly, we have failed dismally up to now.

Q: Who will top the poll in the Tipp constituency?

A: Who tops the poll is irrelevant. The most important thing for me is that I get elected so that I can represent the people of Tipperary and make a real difference. It’s time for change.