Clonmel man Paddy Kenrick 'simply older but still clever' as he takes up new role with motor dealers

Clonmel man Paddy Kenrick is ‘simply older but still clever’ as he has proven in taking up a new role with Clonmel SKODA dealers Ryan Motor Power.

In November 2019, ŠKODA Ireland announced a new age diversity initiative called Simply Older, Still Clever, an initiative that aims to bring older individuals back into the workplace.

With the help of hotelier and media personality Francis Brennan, ŠKODA Ireland launched the campaign last November and has enjoyed its growing success since.

ŠKODA believe the older generation possesses skills that can be utilised to fulfill customer-facing duties in showrooms across their dealer network. The motor industry workforce is under-resourced in January and February where 43% of annual new car sales are delivered to customers.

It is in these peak periods ŠKODA believe they can utilise the retired skillset of the older generation to take the pressure off dealerships while still maintaining high levels of customer satisfaction and service.

Since the campaign launch, numerous Simply Older, Still Clever positions have been filled nationwide.

Paddy Kenrick, a Clonmel native, has stepped into the role of Simply Older, Still Clever Ambassador at Ryan Motor Power.

Since retiring from Eircom, Paddy’s main focus has been carrying out voluntary work for both Clonmel Credit Union and acting as a driver taking patients to local hospitals. As part of his Ambassador role, Paddy has been fulfilling vehicle test drives, vehicle demonstrations and customer hand overs.

Speaking on the campaign’s success, Ryan Motor Power Dealer Principal, Ronan Power said,

“We are delighted to participate in such a unique initiative, especially seeing the positive reactions from the wider dealer network and the public.

“Paddy has already been a huge asset to the team. We see our brand as paving the way for other Irish businesses, as we’ve also started to see other companies in other industries adopting similar initiatives.”

With recruitment complete, Simply Older, Still Clever Ambassadors will be on hand across the dealer network from January onwards.