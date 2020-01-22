What is Snapshots - We want your old photographs to print and for TipperaryLive.ie!

WHAT IS SNAPSHOTS?

We have all become used to scrolling through the galleries of photos on our smartphones but what about those much-loved print photographs stashed away in the attic, in a box under the bed or in that “miscellaneous” drawer in the kitchen? Are they destined to be forgotten forever in the digital age?

Well, it’s time to dig them out and show them some love.

We want readers to take a photo of those much-loved print photos and send them to us. Whether it was taken a few years ago on an instant camera or a few decades ago, we want the photo that stands out for you.

It can be from a social event, a landscape shot, a funny pic or even a holiday snap - we want them all. Yes, even those dodgy “look at the state of my hair” debs photos!

CAN YOU SPOT THE CURRENT CHAIRMAN OF TIPPERARY COUNTY COUNCIL IN THIS PICTURE?

The Park Rangers team, winners of the Clonmel U-12 Soccer League in December 1979.

Back row from left: Seamus Strappe, David Morris, Michael Cairns, Eamon O’Keeffe, Billy Drohan, Michael Murphy, Stefan Foley. Front: Vinnie Hickey, Martin Greene, Sean Ryan, Kevin Harte, Shane Redmond, Michael O’Loughlin and David Hickey

Send us your photos

We want you to dust off the golden oldies, take a picture of your old picture and email it to us.

We will feature your pictures in both our print and online editions. In addition to running your images on tipperarylive.ie and our social media pages we will also carry two pages of your images every week in ‘The Nationalist.'

Poll

We will run a poll every week on tipperarylive.ie and our weekly online readers can vote for their favourite image of the week.

Two winners will go forward every week, leaving six of our readers images going forward to the grand finale with a chance to win our amazing prize package.

The overall winner as voted by the public will win the fantastic prize.

To enter, all you have to do is send your photos to

pictures@tipperarylive.ie

and we will do the rest! Don’t delay!