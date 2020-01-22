Assault charges against Co. Tipperary based jockey adjourned for three months

The case against a Co. Tipperary based horse racing jockey charged with assaulting a woman in Fethard and at a hotel in Meath, has been adjourned until April.

Judge Terence Finn adjourned the case against Colm O'Donoghue of Prospect, Fethard, Co. Tipperary to Carrick-on-Suir District Court sitting of April 16 for jurisdiction to be decided on when the case came up for mention at last Thursday's sitting of the court.

Mr O'Donoghue is charged with assaulting the woman and causing her harm at Prospect, Fethard on October 6, 2018 and at the Pillo Hotel, Ashbourne in Co. Meath on November 12, 2018.

Judge Finn rejected the defence's application to strike out the charges against Mr O'Donoghue on the grounds of concerns over photographic evidence used in the alleged victim's medical report.

The judge said the case was only at a preliminary stage. “We are not into the meat of this matter at all,” he told solicitor Tracey Horan.

Ms Horan also requested that the two charges against her client be separated and the Co. Meath assault charge be sent to the Meath district court area.

Judge Finn responded this was a matter for the DPP. Sgt. Carol O’Leary confirmed to him the DPP wanted the two charges to be taken together.

Mr O'Donoghue was excused from attending last Thursday's court sitting. Ms Horan said he is currently working in Dubai and won't be back in Ireland until April 7.

In view of this, Judge Finn adjourned the case to the April 16 sitting of the court. He directed that Mr O’Donoghue attend the court on that date.