Three men sent forward for trial to Clonmel Circuit Court in relation to theft of champion greyhound Clares Rocket

At Tipperary district court on Tuesday three men were sent forward for trial to Clonmel Circuit Court on February 18th on charges relating to the December 2016 theft of champion greyhound Clares Rocket from kennels in Golden and an attempt to blackmail its owner for €100,000.

In court the Book of Evidence was served on Paul Carew of 11 Morrisson's Road, Waterford; Damien Carew (40) of the same address and Keith Hourigan (42) of 50 Kilcaragh Village, Ballygunner, Waterford.

Sgt Cathal Godfrey informed Judge Elizabeth McGrath that the DPP had consented that all three accused be sent forward for trial.

Paul Carew was charged with stealing the greyhound on the 4th or 5th December 2016 at Athassel Abbey Golden , listed in the charge as being worth €100,000, and also with making a demand with menaces of owner Joe Cahill for €100,000.

Damien Carew was charged with making the demand for money with menaces of the owner and also with handling the stolen greyhound at Carrigeen ,Mooncoin, Co Kilkenny, on December 6th 2016; while Keith Hourigan was charged with handling the stolen property.



Judge Elizabeth McGrath sent the three accused forward for trial to the next sittings of Clonmel Circuit court on February 18.

