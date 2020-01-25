Two retiring Carrick-on-Suir business people are honoured by traders association

Carrick on Suir Business Association marked the retirement of two well-known and respected local business people Maria Madden and Terry Flynn by making a presentation to them at Carrick on Suir Business Centre last week.

COSBA said it was only fitting that Maria and Terry should be thanked for their years of service to Carrick-on-Suir's business community through their involvement in the town's chamber, traders and business associations.

They were presented with a painting of Carrick-on-Suir's Quays and a bouquet of flowers at the ceremony in the Nano Nagle Centre.

Terry, who has been in the travel and tourism industry for over 55 years, was honoured with a mayoral reception in 2010 in recognition of his voluntary and community work in the town including his work with the town's Community Resource Centre and the setting up of the Clancy Brothers Music Festival.

In recent years he was involved in the founding of Carrick Men's Shed and was honoured by Tipperary Tourism to mark 50 years in the business

Maria has been involved in travel and tourism for thirty years and successfully managed the award winning bridal wear shop My Dress for more than 16 years.

She has also been involved with several local community groups ranging from the Lions Clubs and Tidy Town Committee to the Clancy Brothers Music Festival to name but a few.

“They have lead from the front at all times and the greatest compliment we can pay them is to say that they achieved great things for business in this town,” said a COSBA spokesperson.

“The Association's members thank Maria and Terry and wish them every success and enjoyment in the future.”