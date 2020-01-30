New Tipperary tourism website launched this week will highlight county's attractions

www.Tipperary.com, Tipperary Tourism’s new Website was launched this week in front of a large audience of stakeholders from the tourism sector across the county.

It is hoped that the new site will position Tipperary as a more attractive destination for tourists to visit, stay and enjoy the unique treasures of the area.

Whether your interest is culture, heritage, sport, gastronomy or leisure, Tipperary has a lot to offer and this exciting new online portal will give holiday-makers all they need to plan and enjoy a great visit to the county.

With 12 sample itineraries catering to all tastes, this mobile-optimised website will showcase what a holiday in Tipperary could feel like and provide helpful tips on how to find the authentic Tipperary experience.

At the launch event in the Excel Centre in Tipperary town, before an audience of commercial, recreational and community service-providers from right across the county, Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council, Cllr. Michael Murphy said “This new website will boost Tipperary’s online presence and encourage many more visitors to come to stay, play and support our local businesses”.

Attendees at the launch also received details of Tipperary Tourism Membership 2020, a scheme supporting tourism-related businesses, community groups and individuals across Tipperary to attract tourists to the county.

The Chair of Tipperary Tourism, Luke Murtagh, commented: “Tipperary Tourism is building awareness of our wonderful county’s attractions and all our members will benefit from our annual marketing campaign and this dynamic, new website”.

Tipperary County Council Chief Executive, Joe MacGrath said: “Tipperary.com is a vital part of our strategic plan to position Tipperary nationally and globally as a leading holiday destination. Tipperary County Council is committed to enhancing Tipperary’s reputation and valued position within Ireland’s Ancient East and Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands in partnership with Fáilte Ireland and supported by our strong tourism sector through Tipperary Tourism”.

The recent upgrading by Fáilte Ireland and Tipperary County Council of the historic town signage trail in Tipperary town was also profiled. The signs were redesigned and re-worded to align with Ireland’s Ancient East and to include Tipperary Town in The Butler Trail, a tour of Tipperary’s medieval towns that now incorporates Carrick on Suir, Clonmel, Cahir, Roscrea and Tipperary.