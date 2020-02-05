BREAKING - Announcement that Tipperary election to go ahead this Saturday expected soon

An announcement that the general election poll in Tipperary is to go ahead this Saturday is expected soon.

The poll was originally postponed following the death of indpendent candidate Marese Skehan on Monday.

Legislation meant that the poll could not proceed following the death of a candidate.

However the Constitution states that an election must be held within thirty days of the dissolution of the Dail and that timetable would not have been met if the Tipperary election had been deferred.

The Constitution trumps legislation in such matters.

Talks involving the Minister for Housing and the Attorney General have been taking place since last night and Minister Eoghan Murphy is expected to confirm later this morning that the election goes ahead on Saturday.

It is understood that election staff have already been alerted to be ready for the poll on Sataurday and count on Sunday.